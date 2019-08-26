This Week: Consumer confidence, Tiffany results, 2Q GDP

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

SPOTLIGHT ON CONSUMERS

American consumers have remained confident despite signs that the economy is slowing.

An index of how consumers feel about the economy rebounded to 135.7 in July, an 8-month high, after a sharp drop in June. The Conference Board is expected to report Tuesday that this month the index fell to 130. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy.

Consumer confidence, by month:

March 124.2

April 129.2

May 131.3

June 124.3

July 135.7

Aug. (est.) 130.0

Source: FactSet

NOT EXACTLY SPARKLING

Fewer Chinese tourists traveling to the U.S. has weighed on Tiffany & Co.'s sales this year.

The luxury jeweler cited the trend as a reason it lowered its earnings outlook. Wall Street predicts Tiffany will report Wednesday that its fiscal second quarter earnings and revenue declined from a year earlier.

SLOWER GROWTH?

The Commerce Department delivers its latest quarterly estimate of U.S. economic growth Thursday. Economists project that the gross domestic product grew by 2.1% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier. That would be down from the previous quarter, when the economy grew at a 3.1% rate.

GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:

Q1 2018: 2.6

Q2 2018: 3.5

Q3 2018: 2.9

Q4 2018: 1.1

Q1 2019: 3.1

Q2 2019 (est.): 2.1

Source: FactSet