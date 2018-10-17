FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

After UPS contract vote, Teamsters drivers feel betrayed

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Teamsters members earlier this month rejected a five-year contract agreement with United Parcel Service, unhappy with a proposal to create a new class of drivers with lower pay.

But after less than half of the eligible union members cast ballots, one of the largest collective bargaining contracts in the nation has been ratified.

Fifty-four percent of the ballots were “no” votes, but under a Teamster rule, a rejection requires two-thirds of the voters to vote down the contract when less than half of eligible members participate.

Now, many Teamsters members are angry, divided and feel like their union leaders have betrayed them.

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

“This destroys unions,” said Sean Mason, a UPS driver in the Orlando, Florida area. “They had 54 percent of the people vote no and they ignored the vote.”

Atlanta-based UPS has one of the nation’s largest unionized workforces, with the Teamsters representing around 240,000 UPS drivers, package sorters, loaders and clerks. UPS workers represent the largest share of members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, whose president, James Hoffa, is the son of the legendary Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa, whose 1975 disappearance is an enduring mystery.

During the Oct. 5 UPS vote, 44 percent of eligible Teamsters members cast ballots for the national contract. Under a rule in the Teamster’s constitution, in cases where less than half of eligible members vote, at least two-thirds of voters must oppose the contract for it to be rejected.

Another contract for about 12,000 UPS freight workers also was rejected earlier this month, but two-thirds of eligible members cast ballots.

In a message to members on the Teamsters website for UPS workers, union leaders said their hands were tied.

“And as we saw in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, winning the popular vote does not necessarily win the election when the Constitution requires you to win the Electoral College vote,” the message said. “As Teamsters, we too must abide by the rules in our Constitution.”

The contract won’t be implemented until side agreements with regional and local Teamster groups are done being negotiated.

Teamsters spokeswoman Kara Deniz said Teamsters negotiators have asked UPS to return to the bargaining table to continue talks on the national contract.

“Nonetheless, less than 50 percent of the eligible members voted and the union’s Constitution quite clearly specifies what happens in that situation. There is no basis for confusion,” Deniz said in an email.

UPS said in a statement after the vote, “UPS is operating on a business-as-usual basis and customers should continue to trust UPS for reliable, high-quality service.”

Steve Gaut, a UPS vice president for public relations, said Wednesday the company wouldn’t comment further on the contract vote since side agreements and the contract for freight workers are still being negotiated.

Sean O’Brien, who is running to replace Hoffa in 2021, said any acceptance of the contract by union leaders should be halted.

“This is bad not only for the Teamsters but the entire labor movement,” said O’Brien, a Teamsters international vice president from Boston. “It’s the largest collective bargaining contract in the country and you’re sending a message to other unions.”

____

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP