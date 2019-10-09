Petr Cech joins British ice hockey team as goaltender

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Petr Cech joins British ice hockey team as goaltender

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is trying his hand — or glove — at ice hockey.

The 37-year-old Cech, who retired from playing soccer in the summer and rejoined Chelsea in a backroom role, has signed for British lower-division hockey team Guildford Phoenix as a goaltender.

Cech is an avid follower of the NHL and said he played the sport as a youngster in the Czech Republic.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience,” Cech told the club’s website. “I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play. After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

Guildford was founded in 2017 and plays in the fourth tier of British hockey.

Club head coach Milos Melicherik, a former professional hockey player from Slovakia, said: “We are very excited to have Petr join the Phoenix team and we are looking forward to seeing him in action this weekend. He has improved a lot since I first saw him on the ice and I am excited to see him play.”

The Phoenix host Swindon Wildcats on Sunday.

Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three English League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League during his Chelsea career, with a further FA Cup success coming at Arsenal.

He holds the record for the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports