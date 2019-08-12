FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pettersen handed Solheim Cup wild card

 
GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Norway’s Suzann Pettersen was given a Solheim Cup wild card Monday despite having played just two tournaments since November 2017.

Pettersen will make her ninth appearance in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles next month. She was originally appointed one of European captain Catriona Matthew’s vice-captains.

“I was honored to be a vice-captain but I would much rather play,” the 38-year-old Pettersen said.

Matthew also gave wild cards to France’s Celine Boutier and English pair Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff to complete the 12-strong team which will try to avoid a third straight defeat to the United States.

The Americans have dominated the Solheim Cup, winning 10 out of 15 editions, but Europe has won both times the event has been staged in Scotland, at Dalmahoy in 1992 and Loch Lomond in 2000.

Pettersen, a two-time major winner, took time off in 2018 to have a baby. She only returned to action last month, partnering Matthew in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan where they missed the cut.

“It’s been a different role for me the last two years,” Pettersen said. “My life has changed a lot, for the better, but I’ve missed golf and am very happy to be back in competition ... It’s a massive honor for me to be here and I can’t wait, this is what I love. I feel like I was born for this.”

The eight automatic qualifiers for the Europe team — Anne Van Dam, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist — were finalized after last week’s Scottish Open.

U.S. captain Juli Inskter is set to name her team at the end of the month.

