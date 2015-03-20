FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Phil Simmons leaves Ireland to coach West Indies

 
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Former test allrounder Phil Simmons left the Ireland job to coach the West Indies on Friday.

He received a three-year contract from the West Indies Cricket Board, and his first task will be a three-test home series against England next month.

Simmons, who played 26 tests and 143 one-day internationals for West Indies from 1987 to 1999, takes over a test side which has won only one series against a higher-ranked team in six years, and one ODI series against a higher-ranked team in seven years.

He spent the last eight years making Ireland the best Associate side, and leading the team to two Cricket World Cups and four World Twenty20s.

He oversaw Ireland beating the West Indies a month ago in the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but miss out on the quarterfinals with a 3-3 pool record.

“Phil has a proven ability to develop players, while cultivating great team spirit, and a winning culture,” WICB chief executive officer Michael Muirhead said in a statement.

“Phil has impressed us with his understanding of the current realities of West Indies cricket, and his ability to articulate practical examples and strategies of things that could be implemented within the team to improve performance. His independence of character and his resolve to stand up for what he believes in were also strong qualities.”

The 51-year-old Simmons said: “There is an abundance of young talent coming through the ranks, and to be able to assist with the development of the future playing talent in the West Indies is fantastic. I can’t wait to begin.”