2023 Cycle Hitters
|Regular Season
June 12 — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia at Arizona
April 11 - Luis Arraez, Miami at Philadelphia
May 12 - Cedric Mullins, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
June 23 - Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati vs. Atlanta