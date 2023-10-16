Israel-Hamas war
Philadelphia takes on Vancouver in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Vancouver Canucks (2-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers +102, Canucks -123

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia had a 31-38-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record in home games last season. The Flyers scored 35 power-play goals last season on 225 chances for a 15.6% success rate.

Vancouver had a 38-37-7 record overall and a 19-17-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks scored 3.3 goals per game last season while giving up 3.6 per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Thatcher Demko: day to day (illness), Teddy Blueger: out (leg), Carson Soucy: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.