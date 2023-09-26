Phillies play the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (13-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 204 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has an 87-69 record overall and a 47-31 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .440 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 74-82 overall and 36-42 in road games. The Pirates have a 55-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .292 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-35 with six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 26 home runs while slugging .456. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .260 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.