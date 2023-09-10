Updates: Morocco earthquake
Phillies and Marlins meet to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (73-69, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-63, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Steven Okert (3-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia has gone 42-27 in home games and 78-63 overall. The Phillies are 26-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 33-37 record on the road and a 73-69 record overall. The Marlins have gone 37-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 59 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 42 home runs). Trea Turner is 16-for-40 with a double, a triple, eight home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .349 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBI. Jazz Chisholm is 13-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.