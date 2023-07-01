Nationals take 3-game win streak into game against the Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -208, Nationals +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 21-15 record at home and a 43-38 record overall. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.15.

Washington has a 20-21 record on the road and a 33-48 record overall. The Nationals have a 9-14 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Phillies with a .309 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 49 RBI. Brandon Marsh is 13-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 14 home runs while slugging .514. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

