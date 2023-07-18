Brewers visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (52-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-42, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -209, Brewers +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 25-17 record at home and a 51-42 record overall. The Phillies have gone 32-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 26-21 record in road games and a 52-42 record overall. The Brewers have hit 101 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 20 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 18-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.