Brewers visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Milwaukee Brewers (52-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-42, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Alec Bohm, center, and Gregory Soto after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Schwarber hits 25th homer and winning sacrifice fly in 12th as Phillies beat Padres 7-6
Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies' Yunior Marte during the seventh inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Padres’ Fernando Tatis exits 2nd game of doubleheader versus Phillies with an ankle injury
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. left the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Phillies’ Harper ends career-high homerless drought at 166 plate appearances
Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career at 166 plate appearances when he hit a solo drive for the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Harper ends home run drought as Phillies sweep doubleheader from Padres 6-4 and 9-4
Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career in the second game, and the Philadelphia Phillies swept a doubleheader from the San Diego Padres 6-4 and 9-4.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -209, Brewers +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 25-17 record at home and a 51-42 record overall. The Phillies have gone 32-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 26-21 record in road games and a 52-42 record overall. The Brewers have hit 101 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 20 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 18-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.