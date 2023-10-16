Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 1

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -168, Diamondbacks +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Philadelphia has a 49-32 record in home games and a 90-72 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Arizona has gone 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks are 10th in the NL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI while hitting .197 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 18-for-39 with seven doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .285 batting average, and has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.