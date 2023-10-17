Phillies lead Diamondbacks 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -163, Diamondbacks +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks play in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 49-32 in home games and 90-72 overall. The Phillies have gone 65-38 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has an 84-78 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 69-34 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .266 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-30 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 76 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 6-for-31 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.