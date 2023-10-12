Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 281 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will move on to the NLCS with a victory.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 49-32 in home games. The Phillies are 67-18 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 104-58 record overall and a 52-29 record on the road. The Braves are 78-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple and 47 home runs while hitting .197 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-29 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with a .337 batting average, and has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.