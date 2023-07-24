Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Phillies play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (61-38, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -129, Orioles +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Baltimore Orioles to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 53-46 overall and 26-19 at home. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

Baltimore has a 31-18 record on the road and a 61-38 record overall. The Orioles have gone 26-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 58 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .293 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 20 walks and 38 RBI. Jordan Westburg is 10-for-38 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 7-3, .232 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.