FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Phillies and Orioles square off with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (62-39, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, center, celebrates with Brandon Marsh, left, and Johan Rojas, right, after driving in the game winning run with a single in the ninth inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott hits in the 9th inning rally Phillies past AL-best Orioles 4-3
Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a game-winning RBI single, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over AL-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, top, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, bottom, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cowser’s bat, arm lift AL East-leading Orioles to 3-2 win over Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baltimore rookie Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the surging Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, celebrates after his home run with Gunnar Henderson, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Colton Cowser’s throw, hit help lift surging Orioles over Phillies
Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the surging Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 54-47 record overall and a 27-20 record in home games. The Phillies have gone 21-12 in games decided by one run.

Baltimore has a 62-39 record overall and a 32-19 record in road games. The Orioles have a 19-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.