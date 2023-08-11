Live updates: Maui fires
Twins face the Phillies looking to end road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (60-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-52, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.44 ERA, .96 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Philadelphia is 64-52 overall and 33-22 in home games. The Phillies are 26-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota is 60-57 overall and 27-33 on the road. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.86.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-43 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler has 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .234 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Twins: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (back), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Twins: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.