Maui fires latest
‘The Blind Side’ subject Michael Oher
Michigan air show crash
James Harden comments
Russia-Ukraine war

Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (65-54, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-54, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -116, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Gray strikes out 7, Luplow homers and the Twins beat the Phillies. Bohm is ejected for spiking bat
Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo gestures at home plate after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Joey Gallo homers twice, Pablo López throws 6 shutout innings in Twins’ 8-1 win over Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper covers first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies’ lineup after missing 1 game with back spasms

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Whit Merrifield had four hits on Sunday in an 11-4 win over the Cubs.

Toronto has a 31-26 record in home games and a 66-54 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Philadelphia has a 31-30 record on the road and a 65-54 record overall. The Phillies have gone 44-29 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merrifield has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .302 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 16-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .287 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-39 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (finger), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.