Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (65-54, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-54, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -116, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Whit Merrifield had four hits on Sunday in an 11-4 win over the Cubs.

Toronto has a 31-26 record in home games and a 66-54 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Philadelphia has a 31-30 record on the road and a 65-54 record overall. The Phillies have gone 44-29 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merrifield has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .302 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 16-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .287 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-39 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (finger), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.