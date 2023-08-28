Historic Simone Biles win
Phillies host the Angels, try to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (63-68, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Lucas Giolito (7-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -147, Angels +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Philadelphia has a 39-25 record at home and a 72-58 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 31-35 record in road games and a 63-68 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 36 home runs while slugging .456. Bryce Harper is 18-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .314 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Angels: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Angels: Chase Silseth: day-to-day (head), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (illness), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.