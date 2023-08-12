Live updates: Maui fires
Phillies host the Twins, try to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (60-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-52, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 173 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (13-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -112, Twins -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Minnesota Twins aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 65-52 record overall and a 34-22 record at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Minnesota is 27-34 on the road and 60-58 overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Twins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (foot), Bryce Harper: day-to-day (back), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Twins: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.