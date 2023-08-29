Phillies host the Angels on 4-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (63-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-5, 5.35 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (7-8, 3.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -169, Angels +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Philadelphia has a 73-58 record overall and a 40-25 record in home games. The Phillies have a 46-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 63-69 overall and 31-36 in road games. The Angels have a 46-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs while hitting .187 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-41 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .307 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Angels: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Angels: Chase Silseth: day-to-day (head), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.