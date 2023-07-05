Phillies take road win streak into game against the Rays

Philadelphia Phillies (45-39, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-31, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -133, Phillies +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a 10-game road win streak going when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 34-11 at home and 57-31 overall. The Rays have gone 40-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 23-23 record on the road and a 45-39 record overall. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .421.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 21 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.