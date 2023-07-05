FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Phillies take road win streak into game against the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (45-39, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-31, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -133, Phillies +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a 10-game road win streak going when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 34-11 at home and 57-31 overall. The Rays have gone 40-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 23-23 record on the road and a 45-39 record overall. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .421.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 21 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.