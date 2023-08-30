Angels aim to end slide in game against the Phillies

Los Angeles Angels (63-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 5.02 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -170, Angels +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies after losing three in a row.

Philadelphia is 41-25 at home and 74-58 overall. The Phillies are 34-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 63-70 record overall and a 31-37 record on the road. The Angels have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .434.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .309 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with a .307 batting average, and has 25 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 84 walks and 94 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 17-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .316 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Angels: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.