Phillies look to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies (65-55, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (67-54, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-6, 3.04 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -153, Phillies +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 32-26 record in home games and a 67-54 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .259, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 31-31 record in road games and a 65-55 record overall. The Phillies are eighth in the NL with 137 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBI for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 16-for-46 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (finger), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.