Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives

Phillies aim to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (52-46, second in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (49-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee pitches in the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Rookie Tanner Bibee strikes out 8 in a combined 2-hitter as the Guardians blank the Phillies 1-0
Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out eight in seven dominant innings and Amed Rosario scored on a misplayed pop-up in the sixth, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper catches a foul ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario for an out in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bryce Harper makes impression at first, but Phillies fall to Guardians 6-5 to end AL streak
Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper catches a foul ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario for an out in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Phillies star Bryce Harper makes catch tumbling into photo pit in first career start at first base
Bryce Harper has made quite the first impression. Making his first career start at first base, Philadelphia’s star slugger made a tough catch while tumbling into a photographer’s pit in the third inning of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Burnes stays hot as Brewers blank Phillies, 4-0
Corbin Burnes continued his torrid July, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -146, Guardians +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 26-22 at home and 49-49 overall. The Guardians have gone 28-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia is 26-27 in road games and 52-46 overall. The Phillies have a 41-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 14 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 15-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 26 home runs while slugging .435. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .290 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.