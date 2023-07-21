Phillies visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Phillies visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (52-44, second in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (47-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Burnes stays hot as Brewers blank Phillies, 4-0
Corbin Burnes continued his torrid July, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Contreras’ 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3
William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 for the fifth win in six games.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Andrew Painter delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. The Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said Wednesday, July 19, that a UCL reconstruction on Painter's elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Phillies doctors recommend elbow surgery for top prospect Andrew Painter
The Philadelphia Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola waves to the crowd after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nola, Schwarber help the Phillies beat the Brewers 4-3 for their 4th straight victory
Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies moved a season-best 10 games over .500 with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -122, Guardians +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Cleveland has a 24-22 record in home games and a 47-49 record overall. The Guardians have a 12-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has gone 26-25 on the road and 52-44 overall. The Phillies have hit 107 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has a .313 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.