Guardians play the Phillies after Ramirez’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (52-45, second in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (48-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -122, Guardians +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Ramirez had four hits on Friday in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Cleveland is 48-49 overall and 25-22 at home. The Guardians are 12-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 52-45 record overall and a 26-26 record on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with a .315 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 76 RBI. Ramirez is 14-for-42 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-41 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.