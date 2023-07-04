Phillies bring 9-game road win streak into game against the Rays

Philadelphia Phillies (44-39, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-30, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-5, 4.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -142, Phillies +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Tampa Bay Rays looking to continue a nine-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 57-30 record overall and a 34-10 record in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

Philadelphia has a 22-23 record in road games and a 44-39 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.16 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 21 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 54 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (rib), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.