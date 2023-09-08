Marlins take road win streak into matchup with the Phillies

Miami Marlins (72-68, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (77-62, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -144, Marlins +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 77-62 overall and 41-26 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Miami has a 32-36 record in road games and a 72-68 record overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 86 RBI for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.