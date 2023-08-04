Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Phillies open 3-game series with the Royals

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (35-75, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-50, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -243, Royals +200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Kansas City Royals to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has gone 28-20 in home games and 59-50 overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Kansas City has gone 14-39 in road games and 35-75 overall. The Royals have a 23-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 21 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .246 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 19-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Royals: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.