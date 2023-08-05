FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Royals take win streak into game against the Phillies

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (36-75, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-51, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.66 ERA, .91 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -234, Royals +193; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Kansas City Royals' Dairon Blanco hits a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Yunior Marte during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Witt leads Royals past Phillies for seventh straight victory
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, July 10, 2015. Former World Series MVP and four-time All-Star Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short. The Padres signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February. They announced his retirement, which agent John Boggs confirmed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels retires after comeback attempt falls shorts
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep their seven-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 28-21 in home games and 59-51 overall. The Phillies have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 15-39 record in road games and a 36-75 record overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs while slugging .415. Alec Bohm is 16-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 66 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 8-2, .292 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.