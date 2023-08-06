Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Phillies take on the Royals in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (36-76, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-51, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-11, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -211, Royals +176; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 60-51 overall and 29-21 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Kansas City is 36-76 overall and 15-40 on the road. The Royals have a 24-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 20 doubles and 11 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-41 with six doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.