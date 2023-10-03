Seattle Seahawks
Henry Cuellar carjacked
Charlotte Sena found
State senator plane crash
Powerball jackpot

Phillies and Marlins meet to begin the NL Wild Card Series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Miami Marlins (84-77, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -159, Marlins +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates his home run off of Pittsburgh Pirates' Luis Ortiz with teammate Bryce Harper during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
NL champion Philadelphia Phillies look to make quick work of upstart Marlins in Wild Card Series
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after winning a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch a wild-card playoff spot, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
October baseball arrives with 12-team bracket set and postseason action beginning Tuesday
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Luis Arraez, Yandy Díaz win batting titles while sitting out on final day

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games. The Phillies have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

Miami has a 38-42 record in road games and an 84-77 record overall. The Marlins have a 64-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 9-for-34 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 28 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 80 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 16-for-32 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (elbow), Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.