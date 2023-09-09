Earthquake strikes Morocco
Marlins try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Phillies

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (73-68, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (77-63, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 179 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -188, Marlins +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 77-63 record overall and a 41-27 record in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Miami has a 33-36 record on the road and a 73-68 record overall. The Marlins have gone 29-12 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Marlins are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 41 home runs and 90 RBI for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 18-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 13-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.