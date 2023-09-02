What didn’t happen this week
Brewers host the Phillies, aim to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (74-60, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-8, 4.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -130, Brewers +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Milwaukee is 75-59 overall and 39-27 at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Philadelphia has a 74-60 record overall and a 33-34 record on the road. The Phillies have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .281 batting average, and has 32 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI. Carlos Santana is 14-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 55 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 38 home runs). Bryce Harper is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .304 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.