Phillies try to break road skid, take on the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (74-61, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (7-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Milwaukee has a 40-27 record in home games and a 76-59 record overall. The Brewers are 27-13 in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia has gone 33-35 on the road and 74-61 overall. The Phillies have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has a .283 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 33 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Carlos Santana is 14-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.