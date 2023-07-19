Phillies host the Brewers on 4-game home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (52-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (52-42, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.26 ERA, .99 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -185, Brewers +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia is 52-42 overall and 26-17 in home games. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .423.

Milwaukee has gone 26-22 in road games and 52-43 overall. The Brewers have a 34-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 26 home runs while slugging .449. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 20 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 16-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.