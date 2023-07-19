A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest

Phillies host the Brewers on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Milwaukee Brewers (52-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (52-42, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.26 ERA, .99 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola waves to the crowd after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nola, Schwarber help the Phillies beat the Brewers 4-3 for their 4th straight victory
Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies moved a season-best 10 games over .500 with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Alec Bohm, center, and Gregory Soto after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Schwarber hits 25th homer and winning sacrifice fly in 12th as Phillies beat Padres 7-6
Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies' Yunior Marte during the seventh inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Padres’ Fernando Tatis exits 2nd game of doubleheader versus Phillies with an ankle injury
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. left the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Phillies’ Harper ends career-high homerless drought at 166 plate appearances
Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career at 166 plate appearances when he hit a solo drive for the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -185, Brewers +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia is 52-42 overall and 26-17 in home games. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .423.

Milwaukee has gone 26-22 in road games and 52-43 overall. The Brewers have a 34-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 26 home runs while slugging .449. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 20 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 16-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.