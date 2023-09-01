Phillies visit the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (74-59, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -117, Brewers -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 38-27 at home and 74-59 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 74-59 record overall and a 33-33 record on the road. The Phillies have a 25-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .231 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14-for-38 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 37 home runs and 85 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 16-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .306 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

