Phillies and Brewers meet, winner takes 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Milwaukee Brewers (53-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (52-43, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Contreras’ 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3
William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 for the fifth win in six games.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Andrew Painter delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. The Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said Wednesday, July 19, that a UCL reconstruction on Painter's elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Phillies doctors recommend elbow surgery for top prospect Andrew Painter
The Philadelphia Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola waves to the crowd after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nola, Schwarber help the Phillies beat the Brewers 4-3 for their 4th straight victory
Aaron Nola struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies moved a season-best 10 games over .500 with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Alec Bohm, center, and Gregory Soto after hitting a game-winning RBI-sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Schwarber hits 25th homer and winning sacrifice fly in 12th as Phillies beat Padres 7-6
Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -117, Brewers -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia is 26-18 in home games and 52-43 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 27-22 on the road and 53-43 overall. The Brewers have gone 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 17 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-45 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames is second on the Brewers with 31 extra base hits (15 doubles and 16 home runs). Christian Yelich is 11-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.