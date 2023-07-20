Phillies and Brewers meet, winner takes 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (53-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (52-43, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -117, Brewers -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia is 26-18 in home games and 52-43 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 27-22 on the road and 53-43 overall. The Brewers have gone 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 17 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-45 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames is second on the Brewers with 31 extra base hits (15 doubles and 16 home runs). Christian Yelich is 11-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.