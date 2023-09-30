Government shutdown
Mets host the Phillies in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (89-70, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-86, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Mets: Jose Quintana (3-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday to start a three-game series.

Grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks off the field after being ejected in the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans watch a baseball game between Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves from the The Chop House above right field at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. Major League Baseball attendance is on track to increase about 9% and top 70 million for the first time since 2017, helped by a full offseason of sales, digital ticketing and increased social gathering spaces in stadiums.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New York has a 72-86 record overall and a 40-37 record at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.34 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 40-38 on the road and 89-70 overall. The Phillies have hit 217 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 30 home runs, 64 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .254 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Johan Rojas is 12-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 8-2, .209 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.