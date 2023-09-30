Mets host the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (89-70, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-86, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Mets: Jose Quintana (3-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday to start a three-game series.

New York has a 72-86 record overall and a 40-37 record at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.34 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 40-38 on the road and 89-70 overall. The Phillies have hit 217 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 30 home runs, 64 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .254 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Johan Rojas is 12-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 8-2, .209 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.