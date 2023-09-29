Mets host the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (89-70, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-86, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.92 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -119, Mets -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

New York has gone 40-37 in home games and 72-86 overall. The Mets have gone 50-20 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 40-38 record on the road and an 89-70 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .439 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Johan Rojas is 12-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 8-2, .209 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.