Phillies play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (71-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (85-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -186, Mets +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the New York Mets.

Philadelphia has an 85-69 record overall and a 45-31 record at home. The Phillies have a 61-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 71-83 record overall and a 32-47 record in road games. The Mets have hit 204 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple and 45 home runs while hitting .198 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-37 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 89 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 5-5, .261 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: DJ Stewart: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.