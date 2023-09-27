Donald Trump
Phillies take on the Pirates on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -128, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 runs

Philadelphia Phillies' Jose Alvarado celebrates after winning a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch a wild-card playoff spot, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins clutches his knee after getting injured against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a spring training baseball game March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Hoskins remained a longshot to make the postseason roster as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday, Sept. 26, that the slugger still is not likely to get cleared ahead of the World Series, if it all. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Philadelphia Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Philadelphia has a 48-31 record in home games and an 88-69 record overall. The Phillies rank third in the NL with 213 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh is 36-43 in road games and 74-83 overall. The Pirates have gone 30-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 33 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 26 home runs while slugging .454. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 15-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .256 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.