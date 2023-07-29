Phillies seek to continue win streak, take on the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (56-47, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Pirates: Quinn Priester (1-1, 9.28 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -176, Pirates +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 45-58 overall and 23-27 at home. The Pirates have a 21-43 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia is 56-47 overall and 28-27 on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-28 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 19 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .302 for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 5-for-14 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .208 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.