Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH

Padres bring 3-game win streak into game against the Phillies

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Diego Padres (44-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-42, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-7, 2.94 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

Other news
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits a home run against Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Machado, Tatis, Soto and Sánchez slug homers to power Padres past Phillies 8-3
Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, Yu Darvish struck out nine in six sharp innings and the San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
De La Cruz’s four hits lead Marlins to series-win over Phillies
Bryan De La Cruz homered among his four hits as the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3.
Philadelphia Phillies' Jose Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation
The Philadelphia Phillies have placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation.
Philadelphia Phillies' Cristian Pache (19) hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Pache’s pinch-hit, 2-run HR rallies Phils past Marlins for record-tying 13th straight road win
Pinch-hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Friday night and match the franchise record with their 13th straight road victory.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -130, Phillies +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 22-17 in home games and 48-42 overall. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.13.

San Diego is 44-47 overall and 19-24 on the road. The Padres have gone 32-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-45 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.