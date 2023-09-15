Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (79-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-81, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -140, Cardinals +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 65-81 record overall and a 31-40 record in home games. The Cardinals are 55-36 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has a 79-67 record overall and a 36-36 record in road games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-37 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 59 RBI for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .243 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.