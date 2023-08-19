Lolita the orca dies
Nationals host the Phillies, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Phillies (66-56, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (56-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -167, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Washington is 56-67 overall and 28-35 in home games. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Philadelphia is 66-56 overall and 32-32 in road games. The Phillies have a 48-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Stone Garrett is 14-for-31 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .182 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 14-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (nail), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.