Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals Wednesday

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot

Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Nationals (50-64, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-52, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -183, Nationals +155; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses react after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman during the seventh inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Joey Meneses takes Craig Kimbrel deep in ninth, Nationals split doubleheader with Phillies
First base umpire Lew Williams walks the field after a video review during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Trea Turner, center, and Bryson Stott after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nationals and Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a single-admission DH

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 31-22 at home and 62-52 overall. The Phillies are eighth in the NL with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Washington has a 28-30 record on the road and a 50-64 record overall. The Nationals have a 37-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 23 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .302 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .287 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 28 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 13-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.