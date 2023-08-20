Nationals and Phillies meet, winner takes 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (67-56, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (56-68, fifth in the NL East)

Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.20 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -225, Nationals +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has a 56-68 record overall and a 28-36 record in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks second in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 67-56 record overall and a 33-32 record in road games. The Phillies have a 46-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBI for the Nationals. Stone Garrett is 15-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has a .296 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 25 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Trea Turner is 15-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (nail), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.