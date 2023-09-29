Government shutdown
Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union on 3-game home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Union (14-8-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (14-9-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -122, Philadelphia +289, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Crew are 10-6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 154 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Union are 12-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Daniel Gazdag leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with 13 goals. The Union have scored 52.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Union won the last game 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has 13 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Gazdag has 13 goals and five assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Union: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured), Leon Maximilian Flach (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.